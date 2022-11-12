Coldplay - Glastonbury Live 2005

Not Available

It's only right that Coldplay, biggest band in the world right now, should headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. The release of new album 'X&Y' is set to confirm their status as global megastars. Emily Eavis is a huge fan of the band; they played at the 2002 Make Trade Fair gig in London which she organised. Coldplay began back in 1998 when the band met at University College, London. Their first album 'Parachutes' was a huge success and was nominated for the 2000 Mercury Prize, but they were pipped at the post by Badly Drawn Boy. Their Friday night headline appearance at Glastonbury 2002 was hailed as the highlight of the festival.