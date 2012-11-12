2012

Coldplay Live 2012 is the band's first concert film/live album for nine years. It documents their acclaimed Mylo Xyloto world tour, which was seen by more than three million people since it began in June 2011. The film was directed by Paul Dugdale, previously responsible for Adele's Live at the Royal Albert Hall and The Prodigy's Worlds On Fire concert films. Coldplay Live 2012 includes footage from Coldplay's shows at Paris's Stade de France, Montreal's Bell Centre and the band's triumphant Pyramid Stage headline performance at Glastonbury 2011.