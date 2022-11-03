1960

College Confidential

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1960

Studio

Not Available

Sociology professor Steve McInter is conducting a survey at Collins College about the mores and lifestyles of the young people. Some of the good citizens begin to find exception to his sociological survey when they find out it includes questions about SEX. When reporter Betty Ducayne receives an anonymous tip that the good professor is engaging in corruption of youth, and Steve's past comes up to haunt him, all heck breaks loose.

Cast

Jayne MeadowsBetty Duquesne
Walter WinchellWalter Winchell
Mickey ShaughnessySam Grover
Herbert MarshallProfessor Henry Addison
Cathy CrosbyFay Grover
Pamela MasonEdna Blake

View Full Cast >

Images