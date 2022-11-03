College Confidential

Sociology professor Steve McInter is conducting a survey at Collins College about the mores and lifestyles of the young people. Some of the good citizens begin to find exception to his sociological survey when they find out it includes questions about SEX. When reporter Betty Ducayne receives an anonymous tip that the good professor is engaging in corruption of youth, and Steve's past comes up to haunt him, all heck breaks loose.
|Jayne Meadows
|Betty Duquesne
|Walter Winchell
|Walter Winchell
|Mickey Shaughnessy
|Sam Grover
|Herbert Marshall
|Professor Henry Addison
|Cathy Crosby
|Fay Grover
|Pamela Mason
|Edna Blake
