Colombia Invisible

Not Available

President Santos opens an international megaproject with champagne while children who have been displaced because of it die a few metres away. General Reyes states that a guerrilla leader has been executed without knowing that, a few hours later, he would have to admit that, in fact, the killed person was an indigenous leader. The judge who was investigating several military members for raping and murdering of three children is killed. Workers of a banana plantation risk their lives to claim their rights...