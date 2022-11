Not Available

The Color of Ultimate: ATL was an All-Star ultimate frisbee that showcased many of the sport’s most talented players of color from across the United States and Colombia, South America. This documentary details the stories of players who participated in the game. The stories include why the players enjoy ultimate, what the Color of Ultimate: ATL means to them, and how race and socioeconomic status have influenced their lives, both in the sport of ultimate, and in life at large.