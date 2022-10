Not Available

Some time has passed since Columbus Knox departed these earthly plains. But, the journey continues. Thanks in part to his son, David "Tate" Knox. Once again he returns to the heartland of Bienville and Jackson Parish Louisiana in search of family. What will he find? Produced by DMS Productions. Guest Host David "Tate" Knox. Special appearance by Bently Williams, Cortez Knox, Cleotis Knox, and Judge Malone.