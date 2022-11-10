1978

Coma

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

January 5th, 1978

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A young woman doctor discovers something sinister going on in her hospital. Relatively healthy patients are having 'complications' during simple operations and ending up in comas. The patients are then shipped off to an institute that looks after them. The young doctor suspects there is more to this than meets the eye.

Cast

Geneviève BujoldDr. Susan Wheeler
Michael DouglasDr. Mark Bellows
Elizabeth AshleyMrs. Emerson
Richard WidmarkDr. Harris
Rip TornDr. George
Lois ChilesNancy Greenly

