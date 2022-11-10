A young woman doctor discovers something sinister going on in her hospital. Relatively healthy patients are having 'complications' during simple operations and ending up in comas. The patients are then shipped off to an institute that looks after them. The young doctor suspects there is more to this than meets the eye.
|Geneviève Bujold
|Dr. Susan Wheeler
|Michael Douglas
|Dr. Mark Bellows
|Elizabeth Ashley
|Mrs. Emerson
|Richard Widmark
|Dr. Harris
|Rip Torn
|Dr. George
|Lois Chiles
|Nancy Greenly
