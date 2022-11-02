Silver has been found on comanche territory and the government accomplished a peaceful agreement with the indians. When James 'Jim' Bowie comes into the scene he finds the white settlers living near by planning to attack the indians although they know about that agreement and the beautiful Katie seems to play a leading role in this intrigue.
|Macdonald Carey
|James Bowie
|Will Geer
|Dan'l Seeger
|Charles Drake
|Stacey Howard
|Pedro de Cordoba
|Quisima
|Ian MacDonald
|Walsh
|Rick Vallin
|Pakanah
