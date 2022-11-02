1950

Comanche Territory

  • Western

Release Date

April 30th, 1950

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Silver has been found on comanche territory and the government accomplished a peaceful agreement with the indians. When James 'Jim' Bowie comes into the scene he finds the white settlers living near by planning to attack the indians although they know about that agreement and the beautiful Katie seems to play a leading role in this intrigue.

Cast

Macdonald CareyJames Bowie
Will GeerDan'l Seeger
Charles DrakeStacey Howard
Pedro de CordobaQuisima
Ian MacDonaldWalsh
Rick VallinPakanah

