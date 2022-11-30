Not Available

In Combative Pistol Marksmanship, Gabe Suarez establishes the foundation necessary for future intermediate and advanced levels. The entire premise is that "SHOOTING IS EASY". Gabe proves that, by giving you all the steps needed to fire an accurate shot. All the secrets are here from the fundamentals of marksmanship to really understanding the surprise break, and the use of the sights, and more. This DVD is suitable for both the advanced shooter as a refresher of things forgotten, and for the novice to learn the correct way the first time.