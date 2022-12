Not Available

Audrey gets to be an actress in a low-budget horror movie. On the set, however, everything is different than she’d imagined. Camera operator Cordelia is the only one who is nice to her. Audrey is fascinated by Cordelia and attracted to her, but something seems to be wrong with Cordelia. Her body becomes feverishly hot, and approaching her becomes more and more dangerous. SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION takes romantic motifs and a fantastic story to their logical consequence.