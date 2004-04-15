2004

Come and Go

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 15th, 2004

Studio

Gemini Films

Driven by his struggle against the illness that would ultimately prove fatal, Monteiro fervently devoted himself to his deeply personal last work, a musically structured meditation on spirituality and desire in which he heroically cast himself in the lead role as an eccentric libertine drifting wide-eyed through a sun-drenched Lisbon. A consciously terminal film, Come and Go offers a poetic summation of Monteiro’s fascination with the body as the most irreverent and mysterious of temples, staging a series of playfully austere encounters between the visibly infirm and prematurely aged director and the women with whom he engages in erotic, linguistic and theological debates.

Cast

João César MonteiroJoão Vuvu
Rita Pereira MarquesAdriana / Urraca
Joaquina ChicauCustódia
Manuela de FreitasFausta
Lígia SoaresNarcisa the Antigona
José Mora RamosSenhor Zé Aniceto

