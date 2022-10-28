1959

Come Dance with Me!

  • Drama
  • Crime

December 29th, 1959

Handsome dentist Herve Dandieu, temporarily separated from his new, delectable wife Virginie by a lovers' tiff, is picked up by sexy dance teacher Anita Flores...object blackmail. Sensing trouble, Virginie follows him to the dance school, only to find him circumstantially incriminated in murder. Soon, the school has a gorgeous new instructress, whose slightly scatterbrained attempts to clear her husband confuse both police and suspects...and bring potential danger.

Cast

Henri VidalHervé Dandieu
Dawn AddamsAnita Florès
Darío MorenoFlorès
Noël RoquevertAlbert Decauville-Lachenée
Maria PacômeMme Decauville-Lachenée
Philippe NicaudDaniel, professeur de danse

