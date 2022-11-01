1941

Come Live with Me

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 1941

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Illegal immigrant and showgirl Johnny Jones is due to be deported from the USA, her only hope is to get married, but her rich publisher boyfriend Barton Kendrick is already married! She meets down-on-his-luck author, Bill Smith, and proposes a marriage of convenience in order to remain in the country, but Bill has more ambitious ideas.

Cast

Hedy LamarrJohnny Jones
Ian HunterBarton Kendrick
Verree TeasdaleDiana Kendrick
Donald MeekJoe Darsie
Barton MacLaneBarney Grogan
Edward AshleyArnold Stafford

View Full Cast >

Images