Come Live with Me

Illegal immigrant and showgirl Johnny Jones is due to be deported from the USA, her only hope is to get married, but her rich publisher boyfriend Barton Kendrick is already married! She meets down-on-his-luck author, Bill Smith, and proposes a marriage of convenience in order to remain in the country, but Bill has more ambitious ideas.
|Hedy Lamarr
|Johnny Jones
|Ian Hunter
|Barton Kendrick
|Verree Teasdale
|Diana Kendrick
|Donald Meek
|Joe Darsie
|Barton MacLane
|Barney Grogan
|Edward Ashley
|Arnold Stafford
View Full Cast >