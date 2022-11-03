Come On, Get Happy: The Partridge Family Story

The behind the scenes story of "The Partridge Family" TV show, told from the point of view of young Danny Bonaduce. Problems include Danny's jealous father, David Cassidy's overnight fame, and even conflicts with the Brady Bunch!
|Eve Gordon
|Shirley Jones / Shirley Partridge
|Rodney Scott
|David Cassidy / Keith Partridge
|Kathy Wagner
|Susan Dey / Laurie Partridge
|Shawn Pyfrom
|Danny Bonaduce / Danny Partridge
|Michael Chieffo
|Dave Madden / Reuben Kincaid
|Alison MacInnis
|Crazed Teen
View Full Cast >