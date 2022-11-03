Not Available

Come On, Get Happy: The Partridge Family Story

    The behind the scenes story of "The Partridge Family" TV show, told from the point of view of young Danny Bonaduce. Problems include Danny's jealous father, David Cassidy's overnight fame, and even conflicts with the Brady Bunch!

    		Eve GordonShirley Jones / Shirley Partridge
    		Rodney ScottDavid Cassidy / Keith Partridge
    		Kathy WagnerSusan Dey / Laurie Partridge
    		Shawn PyfromDanny Bonaduce / Danny Partridge
    		Michael ChieffoDave Madden / Reuben Kincaid
    		Alison MacInnisCrazed Teen

