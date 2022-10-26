Come September

Robert Talbot, an American millionaire, arrives early for his annual vacation at his luxurious Italian villa. His long-time girlfriend Lisa has given up waiting for him and has decided to marry another man. Meanwhile, his sneaky business associate Maurice secretly misappropriates the villa as a hotel while Talbot is away. The current guests of the "hotel" are a group of young American girls.
|Gina Lollobrigida
|Lisa Helena Fellini
|Sandra Dee
|Sandy Stevens
|Bobby Darin
|Tony
|Walter Slezak
|Maurice Clavell
|Brenda De Banzie
|Margaret Allison
|Ronald Howard
|Spencer
View Full Cast >