1961

Come September

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 1961

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Robert Talbot, an American millionaire, arrives early for his annual vacation at his luxurious Italian villa. His long-time girlfriend Lisa has given up waiting for him and has decided to marry another man. Meanwhile, his sneaky business associate Maurice secretly misappropriates the villa as a hotel while Talbot is away. The current guests of the "hotel" are a group of young American girls.

Cast

Gina LollobrigidaLisa Helena Fellini
Sandra DeeSandy Stevens
Bobby DarinTony
Walter SlezakMaurice Clavell
Brenda De BanzieMargaret Allison
Ronald HowardSpencer

