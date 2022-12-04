Come, the Light

Not Available

Fighting for a lottery ticket, two star-crossed lovers and a big flock of greedy fools experienced an eccentric night. Love is never simply the bond between two souls. It gets even more complicated when comes to money. Casino host Wei Wei and her boyfriend Chi-ho put all of their hope and energy into winning the weekly lottery, until one day Lady Luck makes them the jackpot winners. Struggling with huge debt loads due to a wrong investment decision, Chi-ho is overjoyed by this sudden change in his fortunes; however, having to choose between love and money, Wei Wei is planning something different. With luck and misfortune coming at the same time, can they still hold on to a faint ray of hope?