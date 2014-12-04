When a chance encounter brings together the cynical Dell and the quick-witted Kimberly, the stage is set for a tempestuous love affair that unfolds like a puzzle. As the film zigzags back and forth in time-from a meteor shower in LA, to an encounter in a Paris hotel room, to a fateful phone call-an unforgettable portrait of a relationship emerges.
|Justin Long
|Dell
|Kayla Servi
|Stephanie
|Eric Winter
|Josh
|Emmy Rossum
|Kimberly
|Ben Scott
|Stunt driver
|Lou Beatty Jr.
|Conductor
View Full Cast >