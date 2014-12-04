2014

Comet

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 4th, 2014

Studio

Fubar Films FL

When a chance encounter brings together the cynical Dell and the quick-witted Kimberly, the stage is set for a tempestuous love affair that unfolds like a puzzle. As the film zigzags back and forth in time-from a meteor shower in LA, to an encounter in a Paris hotel room, to a fateful phone call-an unforgettable portrait of a relationship emerges.

Cast

Justin LongDell
Kayla ServiStephanie
Eric WinterJosh
Emmy RossumKimberly
Ben ScottStunt driver
Lou Beatty Jr.Conductor

