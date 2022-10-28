Not Available

Comic Book: The Movie

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Creative Light Entertainment

A host of real-life celebrities - including Hugh Hefner, Stan Lee, and Kevin Smith - journey into the world of comic book fandom! Documentary filmmaker Donald Swan heads to the world's largest comic book convention where he encounters a culture of craziness that he's totally unprepared for.

Cast

Mark HamillDonald Swan
Donna D'ErricoLiberty Lass / Papaya Smith
Billy WestLeo Matuzik
Lori AlanAnita Levine
Daran NorrisCommander Courage / Bruce Easly
Bruce CampbellHimself

