Comic Book: The Movie

A host of real-life celebrities - including Hugh Hefner, Stan Lee, and Kevin Smith - journey into the world of comic book fandom! Documentary filmmaker Donald Swan heads to the world's largest comic book convention where he encounters a culture of craziness that he's totally unprepared for.
|Mark Hamill
|Donald Swan
|Donna D'Errico
|Liberty Lass / Papaya Smith
|Billy West
|Leo Matuzik
|Lori Alan
|Anita Levine
|Daran Norris
|Commander Courage / Bruce Easly
|Bruce Campbell
|Himself
