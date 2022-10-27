Coming Home for Christmas

Sisters Kate and Melanie haven’t spoken to each other in years since a hurtful scene at Melanie’s wedding. Their parents, Wendy and Al, have let the pain of their daughters’ absence drive a wedge between them, and their tensions have led to a separation. Kate is determined to reunite the entire family for Christmas, and has the perfect spot… their old family home. The only problem is there’s someone else living there now.
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Carly McKillip
Britt McKillip
Amy Jo Johnson
Kennedi Clements
Samantha
