2003

"Coming Out Party" is a celebration of love, life and freedom as seven gay and lesbian comic storytellers share their personal stories of "coming out" to family, friends, and co-workers, and living "out" and proud. Features: Rene Hicks (World Comedy Tour 2002), Sabrina Matthews, John Riggi (“The Dennis Miller Show”), Dan Renzi (MTV’s “The Real World”), Jackie Beat, Terry Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”), and Bob Smith.