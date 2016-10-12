Coming Through the Rye, set in 1969, is a touching coming of age story of sensitive, 16 yr. old Jamie Schwartz, who is not the most popular kid at his all boys' boarding school. Disconnected from students and teachers, he believes he is destined to play Holden Caulfield, the main character of The Catcher in the Rye, and has adapted the book as a play.
|Adrian Pasdar
|Mr. Tierney
|Chris Cooper
|J.D. Salinger
|Alex Wolff
|Jamie Schwartz
|Caleb Emery
|Billy Campbell
|Eric Nelsen
|Ted Tyler
|Amy Parrish
|Robin
