Coming to America

Prince Akeem, heir to the throne of Zamunda, leaves the tropical paradise kingdom in search of his queen. What better place than Queens, New York to find his bride? Joined by his loyal servant and friend, Semmi, Akeem attempts to blend in as an ordinary American and begin his search.
|Eddie Murphy
|Prince Akeem / Clarence / Randy Watson / Saul
|Arsenio Hall
|Semmi / Extremely Ugly Girl / Morris / Reverend Brown
|James Earl Jones
|King Jaffe Joffer
|John Amos
|Cleo McDowell
|Shari Headley
|Lisa McDowell
|Frankie Faison
|Landlord
