1988

Coming to America

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 1988

Studio

Eddie Murphy Productions

Prince Akeem, heir to the throne of Zamunda, leaves the tropical paradise kingdom in search of his queen. What better place than Queens, New York to find his bride? Joined by his loyal servant and friend, Semmi, Akeem attempts to blend in as an ordinary American and begin his search.

Cast

Eddie MurphyPrince Akeem / Clarence / Randy Watson / Saul
Arsenio HallSemmi / Extremely Ugly Girl / Morris / Reverend Brown
James Earl JonesKing Jaffe Joffer
John AmosCleo McDowell
Shari HeadleyLisa McDowell
Frankie FaisonLandlord

