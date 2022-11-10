1985

Commando

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 2nd, 1985

Studio

SLM Production Group

John Matrix, the former leader of a special commando strike force that always got the toughest jobs done, is forced back into action when his young daughter is kidnapped. To find her, Matrix has to fight his way through an array of punks, killers, one of his former commandos, and a fully equipped private army. With the help of a feisty stewardess and an old friend, Matrix has only a few hours to overcome his greatest challenge: finding his daughter before she's killed.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerJohn Matrix
Rae Dawn ChongCindy
Dan HedayaArius
Vernon WellsBennett
James OlsonMajor General Franklin Kirby
David Patrick KellySully

Images

