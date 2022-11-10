Not Available

Russian Paval Pavlovitch is married to an American woman when a decree is handed down that nationalizes women between the ages of seventeen and thirty-five as common property of the state for the use of its citizens. Passports are refused for Pavlovitch's family. His old servant takes out a certificate claiming Pavlovitch's wife Anna, and the son of the village priest claims Pavlovitch's daughter. Matters appear bleak for the Pavlovitch family, but a troop of American cavalry arrives and battles the Russian mob in the streets of Saratov.