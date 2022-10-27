Not Available

Companeros

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tritone Cinematografica

Arms dealer Yolaf Peterson aims to make a sale to guerilla Mongo, but the money is locked in a bank safe, the combination known only to Professor Xantos, a prisoner of the Americans. Yolaf agrees to free Xantos, accompanied by reluctant guerilla Basco, but a former business partner of Yolaf's- John 'The Wooden Hand', has other ideas.

Cast

Tomás MiliánEl Vasco
Jack PalanceJohn
Fernando ReyProf. Xantos
Iris BerbenLola
José BódaloGeneral Mongo Alvarez
Karin SchubertZaire Harris

