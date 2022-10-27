Companeros

Arms dealer Yolaf Peterson aims to make a sale to guerilla Mongo, but the money is locked in a bank safe, the combination known only to Professor Xantos, a prisoner of the Americans. Yolaf agrees to free Xantos, accompanied by reluctant guerilla Basco, but a former business partner of Yolaf's- John 'The Wooden Hand', has other ideas.
|Tomás Milián
|El Vasco
|Jack Palance
|John
|Fernando Rey
|Prof. Xantos
|Iris Berben
|Lola
|José Bódalo
|General Mongo Alvarez
|Karin Schubert
|Zaire Harris
View Full Cast >