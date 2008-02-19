2008

Company: A Musical Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 2008

Studio

Ellen M. Krass Productions

Originally entitled Threes, its plot revolves around Bobby (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. Unlike most book musicals, which follow a clearly delineated plot, Company is a concept musical composed of short vignettes, presented in no particular chronological order, linked

Cast

Angel DesaiMarta
Elizabeth StanleyApril
Barbara KeeganJenny
Leenya RideoutJenny
Fred RoseDavid
Matt CastlePeter

