Complete Krav Maga - 01 - Basic Combatives

You'll learn how to strike safely and effectively, and how to defend against common chokes, headlocks, and other assaults. -- You'll also learn to deal with knife attacks, and you'll learn gun defenses that have been praised by civilians and law enforcement around the world. -- Instructional DVD's: Line of Fire, Basic Combatives, Self Defense, and On the Edge show you the techniques in dramatized true-to-life situations. -- To easily master the exercises you are then taken into the training studio to examine the techniques as they are explained and analyzed by Krav Maga's highest level instructors: U.S. Chief Instructor Darren Levine and International Krav Maga Federation Head Instructor Eyal Yanilov. * Krav Maga's battle-tested techniques emphasize simple, practical movements, based on the body's natural instincts that can be performed by people of all levels of ability.