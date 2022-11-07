Not Available

Complete Krav Maga - 01 - Basic Combatives

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

You'll learn how to strike safely and effectively, and how to defend against common chokes, headlocks, and other assaults. -- You'll also learn to deal with knife attacks, and you'll learn gun defenses that have been praised by civilians and law enforcement around the world. -- Instructional DVD's: Line of Fire, Basic Combatives, Self Defense, and On the Edge show you the techniques in dramatized true-to-life situations. -- To easily master the exercises you are then taken into the training studio to examine the techniques as they are explained and analyzed by Krav Maga's highest level instructors: U.S. Chief Instructor Darren Levine and International Krav Maga Federation Head Instructor Eyal Yanilov. * Krav Maga's battle-tested techniques emphasize simple, practical movements, based on the body's natural instincts that can be performed by people of all levels of ability.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images