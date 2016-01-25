Complete Unknown

Tom’s birthday dinner party is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of Alice, an old flame who changed her identity and vanished without a trace 15 years prior. When Tom’s wife and friends catch Alice in her tangle of tall tales, she makes a hasty exit. Tom follows Alice down the rabbit hole and into the night, as they explore the freedom to shed one’s skin in the anonymity of the big city.
|Rachel Weisz
|Alice
|Michael Shannon
|Tom
|Kathy Bates
|Nina
|Danny Glover
|Roger
|Michael Chernus
|Clyde
|Condola Rashad
|Sharon
