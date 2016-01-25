2016

Complete Unknown

  • Drama
  • Thriller

January 25th, 2016

Great Point Media

Tom’s birthday dinner party is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of Alice, an old flame who changed her identity and vanished without a trace 15 years prior. When Tom’s wife and friends catch Alice in her tangle of tall tales, she makes a hasty exit. Tom follows Alice down the rabbit hole and into the night, as they explore the freedom to shed one’s skin in the anonymity of the big city.

Cast

Rachel WeiszAlice
Michael ShannonTom
Kathy BatesNina
Danny GloverRoger
Michael ChernusClyde
Condola RashadSharon

