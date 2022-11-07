Complex of Fear

Condominium residents are terrified when they learn that two of their neighbors have been brutally raped and that the culprit may be living in their midst. A police manhunt ensues. One officer, who actually lives in the complex, is particularly troubled, for not only do the incidents cause his wife to admit that she was a victim of date rape, he is also the one who had a chance to kill the rapist and didn't.
|Hart Bochner
|Ray Dolan
|Joe Don Baker
|Det. Frank Farrel
|Brett Cullen
|Ed Wylie
|Rus Blackwell
|Stan Evans
|Lisa Darr
|Penny Evans
|Michele Little
|Madeline
