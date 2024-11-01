2024

Conclave

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Mystery

Director

Edward Berger

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2024

Studio

FilmNation Entertainment

After the unexpected death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert and ancient ritual of electing a new one. Sequestered in the Vatican with the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders until the process is complete, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could lead to its downfall.

Cast

Ralph FiennesLawrence
Stanley TucciBellini
John LithgowTremblay
Isabella RosselliniSister Agnes
Lucian MsamatiAdeyemi
Sergio CastellittoTedesco

View Full Cast >

Images