After the unexpected death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert and ancient ritual of electing a new one. Sequestered in the Vatican with the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders until the process is complete, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could lead to its downfall.
|Ralph Fiennes
|Lawrence
|Stanley Tucci
|Bellini
|John Lithgow
|Tremblay
|Isabella Rossellini
|Sister Agnes
|Lucian Msamati
|Adeyemi
|Sergio Castellitto
|Tedesco
