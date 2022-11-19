Concorde - British Airways

Not Available

Captain David Rowland and Senior Flight Engineer Roger Bricknell will take you on a full guided tour of this incredible aircraft, starting with an introduction outside the hangar at London Heathrow and a detailed 'Walk Around' including the nose and visor system which you see working. During the two flights David and Roger guide you through the systems that enable this aircraft to fly at twice the speed of sound. You are shown in detail the procedures required to achieve and cruise at 1350mph. Find out about the special takeoff procedure that is required from JFK's 31L runway, checklist procedures, fuel transfer, centre of gravity changes and many more details. Special thanks to Senior First Officer Les Brodie.