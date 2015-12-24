Concussion

A dramatic thriller based on the incredible true David vs. Goliath story of American immigrant Dr. Bennet Omalu, the brilliant forensic neuropathologist who made the first discovery of CTE, a football-related brain trauma, in a pro player and fought for the truth to be known. Omalu's emotional quest puts him at dangerous odds with one of the most powerful institutions in the world.
|Will Smith
|Dr. Bennet Omalu
|Bitsie Tulloch
|Keana Strzelczyk
|Gugu Mbatha-Raw
|Prema Mutiso
|Alec Baldwin
|Dr. Julian Bailes
|Arliss Howard
|Dr. Joseph Maroon
|Matthew Willig
|Justin Strzelczyk
