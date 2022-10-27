Conduct Unbecoming

A company of British soldiers in colonial India is shaken when the widow of their most honored hero is assaulted. A young officer must defend a fellow lieutenant from the charges in an unusual court-martial, while investigating the deepening mystery behind the attack.
|Richard Attenborough
|Maggiore Lionel E. Roach
|Trevor Howard
|Colonnello Benjamin Strang
|Stacy Keach
|Capitano Archer
|Christopher Plummer
|Maggiore Alastair Wimbourne
|Susannah York
|Marjorie Scarlett
|James Faulkner
|Tenente Edward Millington
View Full Cast >