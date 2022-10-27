1975

Conduct Unbecoming

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1975

Studio

Crown

A company of British soldiers in colonial India is shaken when the widow of their most honored hero is assaulted. A young officer must defend a fellow lieutenant from the charges in an unusual court-martial, while investigating the deepening mystery behind the attack.

Cast

Richard AttenboroughMaggiore Lionel E. Roach
Trevor HowardColonnello Benjamin Strang
Stacy KeachCapitano Archer
Christopher PlummerMaggiore Alastair Wimbourne
Susannah YorkMarjorie Scarlett
James FaulknerTenente Edward Millington

Images