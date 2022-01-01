1993

Coneheads

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1993

Studio

Paramount

With enormous cone-shaped heads, robotlike walks and an appetite for toilet paper, aliens Beldar and Prymatt don't exactly blend in with the population of Paramus, N.J. But for some reason, everyone believes them when they say they're from France! As the odd "Saturday Night Live" characters settle into middle-class life in this feature-length comedy, a neighbor admires their daughter.

Cast

Dan AykroydBeldar Conehead
Jane CurtinPrymatt Conehead
SinbadOtto
Phil HartmanMarlax
Adam SandlerCarmine
Chris FarleyRonnie the Mechanic

