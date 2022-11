Not Available

A young freelance cameraman is entrusted with an assignment to film a report in Santo Domingo for a travel agency. He decides that his also young and beautiful assistant must accompany him. But, upon their arrival, they are pursued by a mob who mistakes the impressive young assistant for a rich heiress. She is kidnapped and the ransom is one million dollars. If you enjoy sex with adventure, don't miss this sensual story in the purest Private style.