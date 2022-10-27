Not Available

Confessions of a Lady Cop

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Medusa Distribuzione

Gianna Amicucci works in the house of the head of her hometown police force and enters the academy with a kickback from him. She is a beautiful woman (she generously sheds clothes during the film) and has to overcome her male colleagues prejudices, but she gains their respect through a series of brilliant operations.

Cast

Edwige FenechGianna Amicucci
Mario CarotenutoCommissario Antinori
Giuseppe PambieriAlberto Moretti
Francesco MuléAlfredo Amicucci (padre di Gianna)
Michele GamminoCecè
Gastone PescucciTonino

