Confessions of a Lady Cop

Gianna Amicucci works in the house of the head of her hometown police force and enters the academy with a kickback from him. She is a beautiful woman (she generously sheds clothes during the film) and has to overcome her male colleagues prejudices, but she gains their respect through a series of brilliant operations.
|Edwige Fenech
|Gianna Amicucci
|Mario Carotenuto
|Commissario Antinori
|Giuseppe Pambieri
|Alberto Moretti
|Francesco Mulé
|Alfredo Amicucci (padre di Gianna)
|Michele Gammino
|Cecè
|Gastone Pescucci
|Tonino
