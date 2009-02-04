Confessions of a Shopaholic

In the glamorous world of New York City, Rebecca Bloomwood is a fun-loving girl who is really good at shopping-a little too good, perhaps. She dreams of working for her favorite fashion magazine, but can't quite get her foot in the door-until ironically, she snags a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine published by the same company.
|Isla Fisher
|Rebecca Bloomwood
|Hugh Dancy
|Luke Brandon
|Krysten Ritter
|Suze
|Joan Cusack
|Jane Bloomwood
|John Goodman
|Graham Bloomwood
|John Lithgow
|Edgar West
