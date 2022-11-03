1952

Confidence Girl

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 19th, 1952

Studio

Not Available

After successfully swindling thousands of dollars from hapless victims, conflicted con artist Mary (Hillary Brooke) decides to go straight, but her greedy boyfriend and partner, Roger (Tom Conway), convinces her to pull off one final scam before they get married. Written and directed by Andrew L. Stone, this classic crime film finds the police struggling to keep up with the deceptive duo's exceedingly complicated schemes.

Cast

Hillary BrookeMary Webb
Eddie MarrJohnny Gregg
Dan RissLt. Fenton
John GallaudetDetective Chief Brownell
Jack KruschenDetective Sergeant Quinn
Walter KingsfordMr. Markewell

View Full Cast >

Images