Confidence Girl

After successfully swindling thousands of dollars from hapless victims, conflicted con artist Mary (Hillary Brooke) decides to go straight, but her greedy boyfriend and partner, Roger (Tom Conway), convinces her to pull off one final scam before they get married. Written and directed by Andrew L. Stone, this classic crime film finds the police struggling to keep up with the deceptive duo's exceedingly complicated schemes.
|Hillary Brooke
|Mary Webb
|Eddie Marr
|Johnny Gregg
|Dan Riss
|Lt. Fenton
|John Gallaudet
|Detective Chief Brownell
|Jack Kruschen
|Detective Sergeant Quinn
|Walter Kingsford
|Mr. Markewell
View Full Cast >