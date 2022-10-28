Not Available

Conflict

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sidney Glazier Productions

In the near future, the Catholic church has joined with other western religions in an ecumenical movement that has washed out much of the original message of the religion. A group of Irish monks have begun saying the mass again in Latin and have begun to have an international following. Martin Sheen is sent from Rome to bring them to task and they must confront what is truly essential in their worship and what is not.

Cast

Raf ValloneFather General
Martin SheenFather Kinsella
Cyril CusackFather Manus
Andrew KeirFather Matthew
Godfrey QuigleyFather Walter
Michael GambonBrother Kevin

