In the near future, the Catholic church has joined with other western religions in an ecumenical movement that has washed out much of the original message of the religion. A group of Irish monks have begun saying the mass again in Latin and have begun to have an international following. Martin Sheen is sent from Rome to bring them to task and they must confront what is truly essential in their worship and what is not.
|Raf Vallone
|Father General
|Martin Sheen
|Father Kinsella
|Cyril Cusack
|Father Manus
|Andrew Keir
|Father Matthew
|Godfrey Quigley
|Father Walter
|Michael Gambon
|Brother Kevin
View Full Cast >