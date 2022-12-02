Confusion Is Next

Not Available

A visual and thematic exploration of the idea of 'mental time travel', shifting between documentary and fiction, between remembering the past and simulating the future. The film acts as a structural model through loops, repetitions and layering – until a completely new structure is created. The focal point of this structure is the portrayal of Thai noise musician Thom Assajan-Jakgawan (known as Thom AJ Madson). Thom decided to impose solitary confinement on himself in a small room – a form of hibernation – and meditate on an experiment to give a sound to a plumeria tree. Deploying feedback loops, among other techniques, he alternates between creating sound experiments and continuing the meditative rhythms of his daily spiritual routine. Later, he finds himself morphing into an invisible entity. As he tries to retrieve his body, he finds another invisible person inhabiting it.