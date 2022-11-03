Congratulations Andersens!

Father and mother Andersen and their four children live in a closed down farmside storehouse in the outskirts of Oslo. They enjoy life here, but the many neibours surrounding them are less enthusiastic about the family's lack of respect towards the supposed social order and decency they live by.
|Aud Schønemann
|Hildur Evensen, Andersens forlovede
|Rolv Wesenlund
|Hermansen
|Randi Kolstad
|Fru Hermansen
|Carsten Byhring
|Andersens kollega
|Kari Diesen
|Sydamen
|Rolf Sand
|Styremedlem
