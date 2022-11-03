Not Available

Congratulations Andersens!

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Father and mother Andersen and their four children live in a closed down farmside storehouse in the outskirts of Oslo. They enjoy life here, but the many neibours surrounding them are less enthusiastic about the family's lack of respect towards the supposed social order and decency they live by.

Cast

Aud SchønemannHildur Evensen, Andersens forlovede
Rolv WesenlundHermansen
Randi KolstadFru Hermansen
Carsten ByhringAndersens kollega
Kari DiesenSydamen
Rolf SandStyremedlem

