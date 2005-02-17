Constantine tells the story of John Constantine, a man who has literally been to Hell and back. When he teams up with a policewoman to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles.
|Rachel Weisz
|Angela Dodson / Isabel Dodson
|Shia LaBeouf
|Chas Kramer
|Djimon Hounsou
|Midnite
|Max Baker
|Beeman
|Pruitt Taylor Vince
|Father Hennessy
|Gavin Rossdale
|Balthazar
