2005

Constantine

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 2005

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Constantine tells the story of John Constantine, a man who has literally been to Hell and back. When he teams up with a policewoman to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles.

Cast

Rachel WeiszAngela Dodson / Isabel Dodson
Shia LaBeoufChas Kramer
Djimon HounsouMidnite
Max BakerBeeman
Pruitt Taylor VinceFather Hennessy
Gavin RossdaleBalthazar

Images