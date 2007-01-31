2007

Constellation

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Constellation chronicles the lives and loves of an African-American family in the deep South as they are forced to come to terms with a tumultuous past marked by an unrequited interracial affair. The film explores the way in which the family patriarch must confront his demons amidst the changing racial fabric of society and his own family.

Cast

David ClennonBear
Rae Dawn ChongJenita
Melissa De SousaLucy Boxer
Hill HarperErrol Hickman
Alec NewmanKent
Zoe SaldanaRosa Boxer

