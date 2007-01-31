Constellation chronicles the lives and loves of an African-American family in the deep South as they are forced to come to terms with a tumultuous past marked by an unrequited interracial affair. The film explores the way in which the family patriarch must confront his demons amidst the changing racial fabric of society and his own family.
|David Clennon
|Bear
|Rae Dawn Chong
|Jenita
|Melissa De Sousa
|Lucy Boxer
|Hill Harper
|Errol Hickman
|Alec Newman
|Kent
|Zoe Saldana
|Rosa Boxer
View Full Cast >