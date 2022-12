Not Available

"Modeling Paranodal Space" is part three of Zach Blas's "Contra-Internet Inversion Practice" series. "Contra-Internet Inversion Practice" confronts the transformation of the internet into an instrument for state oppression and accelerated capitalism. Invoking a practice of utopian plagiarism, "Contra-Internet Inversion Practice" experiments with queer and feminist methods to speculate on internet futures and network alternatives.