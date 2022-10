Not Available

Contrary Warrior is an intimate first-person account on the life and work of Native American activist, artist, ceremonial leader, author, and enemy of the state Adam Fortunate Eagle This biographial account of one of the principal organizers of the Indan occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969 won the Audience Choice Award at Cine Las Americas International Film Festival in Austin, and the Platinum Reel Award at the Nevada Film Festival.