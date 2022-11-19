Not Available

Shot entirely on HD, the Control series is harder, faster and edgier than anything Robby has directed before. Volume 4 is no exception. With over 3 hours of footage and 9 scenes, Shay Jordan and Sasha Grey light up the screen. This DVD contains slammin' anal, slippery-wet p*ssy f*cks, juicy blow-jobs with stringers, face f*cking and orgasm-inducing tease intertwined throughout. "Control 4" offers more decadent, delicious f*ck, more hot girls & more slammin' sex than any other porn we've seen. A culmination of Robby D's incomparable experience, knowledge and talent, "Control" follows no rules and no guidelines and as a result it knows no bounds.