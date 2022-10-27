Conversation Piece

Retired professor of American origin lives solitary life in luxurious palazzo in Rome He is confronted by vulgar Italian marchesa and her companions: her lover, her daughter and daughter's boyfriend and forced to rent to them an apartment on upper floor of his palazzo. From this point his quiet routine is turned into chaos by his tenants' machinations, and everybody's life is taking unexpected but inevitable turn.
|Helmut Berger
|Konrad Huebel
|Silvana Mangano
|Marquise Bianca Brumonti
|Claudia Marsani
|Lietta Brumonti
|Stefano Patrizi
|Stefano
|Romolo Valli
|Micheli
|Jean-Pierre Zola
|Blanchard
