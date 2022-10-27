1977

Conversation Piece

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 1977

Studio

Gaumont International

Retired professor of American origin lives solitary life in luxurious palazzo in Rome He is confronted by vulgar Italian marchesa and her companions: her lover, her daughter and daughter's boyfriend and forced to rent to them an apartment on upper floor of his palazzo. From this point his quiet routine is turned into chaos by his tenants' machinations, and everybody's life is taking unexpected but inevitable turn.

Cast

Helmut BergerKonrad Huebel
Silvana ManganoMarquise Bianca Brumonti
Claudia MarsaniLietta Brumonti
Stefano PatriziStefano
Romolo ValliMicheli
Jean-Pierre ZolaBlanchard

