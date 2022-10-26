Not Available

Conversations with My Gardener

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rhône-Alpes Cinéma

A successful artist, weary of Parisian life and on the verge of divorce, returns to the country to live in his childhood house. He needs someone to make a real vegetable garden again out of the wilderness it has become. The gardener happens to be a former schoolfriend. A warm, fruitful conversation starts between the two men.

Cast

Jean-Pierre DarroussinJardinier
Fanny CottençonHélène
Alexia BarlierMagda
Hiam AbbassLa femme du jardinier
Roger Van HoolTony
Michel LagueyrieRené

View Full Cast >

Images