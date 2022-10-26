Conversations with My Gardener

A successful artist, weary of Parisian life and on the verge of divorce, returns to the country to live in his childhood house. He needs someone to make a real vegetable garden again out of the wilderness it has become. The gardener happens to be a former schoolfriend. A warm, fruitful conversation starts between the two men.
|Jean-Pierre Darroussin
|Jardinier
|Fanny Cottençon
|Hélène
|Alexia Barlier
|Magda
|Hiam Abbass
|La femme du jardinier
|Roger Van Hool
|Tony
|Michel Lagueyrie
|René
View Full Cast >