"Cool Cat Saves the Kids" is an Anti-Bullying and Kid's Gun Safety Movie. Cool Cat is the coolest cat in the world, and Butch the Bully hates him because of it. So Butch always tries to bully Cool Cat and his friends, but Cool Cat Saves the Kids! Starring Vivica A. Fox, Erik Estrada, Derek Savage and Cool Cat.
|Erik Estrada
|Erik
|Derek Savage
|Daddy Derek
|Connor Dean
|Butch the Bully
|Jessica R. Salazar
|Jessica
|April Ann Reese
|Momma Cat (voice)
|Lisa Salazar
|Momma Cat Mascot
View Full Cast >