A funny, ironic but also serious film about the meaning and state of Slovak coolture. Coolture has become one of the other components of the store. As a result, its quality has been subject to commercial interest much more than before '89, transforming it into a number of more easily digestible genres of questionable quality. Even though there has been a socio-cool relaxation, our coolture is still looking for its identity. It is difficult to orientate this cool teenager. New media and the Internet have become the most widespread form of its dissemination. There has been a dramatic outflow of viewers from traditional cool-hearted events. New cool-life phenomena have emerged in connection with lifestyle change. How does the Slovak coolture look like today (official distributor text)